Saif Ali Khan celebrates his birthday on August 16 and this year, it's even more special as the actor turns 50. The actor who has been entertaining the audiences since the early 90s has over the years managed to gain a massive fan base. Saif is one of those actors who has managed to show immense versatility in his work and has done everything from commercials dramas to Netflix original series. The actor's fans have been taking to social media to send him warm wishes on his 50th birthday. From sharing his dialogues to his old pictures, Saif's fans have been sharing sweet messages to wish him. Dil Bechara: Netizens Hail Saif Ali Khan's Short But Impressive Cameo (Read Tweets).

The actor's name has been one of the top trends on Twitter and it is amazing to see how excited everyone is. As for the actor's birthday celebrations, close family members such as Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor were spotted arriving at Saif's residence for a bash. The actor recently confirmed big news as he and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan made an announcement about welcoming their second baby. We bet this time, the celebrations will be double for Saif Ali Khan. Check out twitter wishes for the actor's birthday. Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: These Rare and Unseen Pictures of the Sacred Games Actor are Pure Gold.

Happy Birthday Nawab Of Bollywood:

Here's wishing Nawab of bollywood, a splendid 50th birthday🥳.Umm!! age is just a no Have a great year ahead and it's a gentle reminder that "Race hamesha Saif ki thi aur Saif ki hi rahegi kyun ki wo is race ka sabse purana khiladi hai"😎 If royalty was a person#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/XNatV6UVT5 — Zesty Zainab (@JennieZainab) August 16, 2020

Wishing the Super Suave and Witty Saif Ali Khan:

Here’s wishing the super suave and witty #SaifAliKhan a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/xdjSLOsr95 — Indian cinema (@indianfilm5) August 16, 2020

Wishing the Superb Actor on His Birthday

Happy Birthday #SaifAliKhan ❤️ Her Most Characters Are Really Loved It❤️ HSSH,Yeh Dhillagi,Phantom,DCH,Cocktail And More More Wish You A Very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/px3o0gTQMc — 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙣 𝙈𝙪𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙚𝙙 (@Finandulquer) August 16, 2020

Happy Birthday to This Super Stylish Man

You're Fab Saif Ali Khan!

Top 5 performances of #SaifAliKhan acc to me : 5) Main Khiladi Tu Anari 4) Race 3) Dil Chahta Hai 2) Love Aaj Kal 1) Omkara PS - Haven't seen Taanhaaji n Ek Haseena Thi.#HappyBirthdaySaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/LOG16sJc0O — That Bullish Guy (@i_Prathit) August 16, 2020

HBD Nawab

We bet you can't wait to see pictures from Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday bash. We bet Kareena Kapoor Khan had something rather special planned for this special day.

