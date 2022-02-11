After making a complete recovery from Covid-19, Kajol has joined forces with Revathy. The two names, who are well-regarded in the industry, are coming together for their upcoming film 'Salaam Venky', the first schedule of which was flagged off on Friday. Salaam Venky: Kajol and Revathy Team Up for a New Film, Shoot Begins.

Kajol will be showing her acting prowess in the film and Revathy will take the director's chair calling the shots. The details of the plot are yet to be revealed, but on the surface, the film, inspired by a true story and real characters, will showcase the tale of a mother who battles the most difficult circumstances. Kajol Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares Daughter Nysa’s Photo And Says ‘I Really Don’t Want Anyone To See My Rudolph Nose’.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

The film is being produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios. In addition to 'Salaam Venky', Kajol has four projects lined up, the Jayalalithaa biopic 'Sasi Lalitha', in which she plays the late Tamil Nadu chief minister, with Amala Paul; the Tamil film, 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3', with Dhanush; and Rajkumar Hirani's untitled satirical comedy, where she'll reunite with Shah Rukh Khan.

