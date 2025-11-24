Actress-singer Iulia Vantur shared a heartfelt post on social media as she celebrated veteran writer Salim Khan’s birthday. Salim Khan Turns 90: Arpita Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note Calling Him Her ‘Galaxy’ (View Post).

Calling him a “blessing” in her life, she expressed deep respect and affection for Salim Khan. Taking to her Instagram handle, Iulia posted a bunch of photos alongside a touching note that highlights the special bond she shares with Khan family. For the caption, the Romanian actress wrote, “Happy birthday to my favourite human being Salim Khan: a father, a teacher, a friend, an inspiration, a motivation, a believer, a pillar, a blessing in my life. Beyond grateful Love each other or perish!.”

View Iulia Vantur's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

“May your heart be always full of love, happiness and compassion may u keep inspire and bless more people with your wisdom and strength I love u.”

In the first image, Iulia can be seen warmly hugging Salim Khan as they sit together on a couch. In the next, the actress poses with Salman Khan’s parents along with other family members. The last image shows Salim Khan cutting his birthday cake.

Iulia Vantur shares a warm and affectionate bond with the Khan family and is often seen at their private celebrations and intimate get-togethers. While rumours about her relationship with Salman Khan have circulated for years, neither has ever confirmed anything. Even so, the two are regularly seen together at public events and family gatherings.

Iulia has openly acknowledged Salman’s role in guiding her career in India, especially his encouragement to explore Hindi music. She has lent her voice to songs in his films and has often expressed gratitude for the support he has extended to her personal and professional ventures. Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Reveals His Family Never Consumed Beef, Calls It ‘Forbidden’; Legendary Screenwriter Also Opens Up About His Interfaith Marriage With Salma Khan.

Recently, Iulia Vantur made history when she performed Salman Khan’s “Teri Meri Prem Kahani” at the Vatican’s Paul VI Hall before the Pope. She described the moment as “a prayer through music” that celebrated faith and unity.

