On the occasion of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's 90th birthday on Monday, Bollywood superstar Arpita Khan penned a tender note for her father, whom she lovingly tagged as her "galaxy".

Arpita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with her husband Aayush, father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan along with kids Ahil and Ayat.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happiest 90th Birthday Daddy, we are truly blessed to celebrate you today & everyday. You are a living legend, & we are your legacy.”

“Thank you for being the wind beneath our wings , thank you for being the calm in a storm , thank you for being the strength we all need , thank you for teaching us the values of family & thank you for always being our safe place . You are our Galaxy. Love you forever & ever,” added Arpita.

Salim wrote the screenplays, stories and scripts for numerous Bollywood films. He is best known as one half of the prolific screenwriting duo Salim–Javed, along with Javed Akhtar. Together, Salim–Javed revolutionised Indian cinema in the 1970s. Their major successes include Seeta Aur Geeta, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Trishul, Kranti and the Don franchise.

In 2024, Prime Video released a three-part documentary series about the Salim–Javed screenwriting duo titled Angry Young Men. The series explores their creative partnership, their influence on the evolution of Indian cinema, and their personal journeys beyond the partnership.

Salim Khan married Salma on 18 November 1964. They have four children together; three sons, Salman, Arbaaz and Sohail, and one daughter, Alvira.

Meanwhile, Salman is currently seen as the host of Bigg Boss 19 and will next be seen in the film The Battle Of Galwan.

The film is based on the Galwan stand-off between India and its expansionist neighbour, China on June 15, 2020 during the thick of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

