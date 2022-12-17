Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have over the years maintained a cordial relationship but their fans have always been inquisitive to know their likes and dislikes about each other. Now, in a fan interaction, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite film of Salman Khan. He mentioned that it is Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan To Collaborate Again For The Biggest Action Entertainer; YRF Project To Go On Floors In 2024 – Reports.

Take A Look:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan https://t.co/NxL2Mugt7H — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

