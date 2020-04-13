Salman Khan Completes 10 Years on Twitter, Fans Trend #10YearsOfSalmanOnTwitter Sharing His First Tweet From 2010

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Social media has become the new norm and several celebrities today are available on several platforms where they interact with their fans. For A list starts like Salman Khan it is a big deal given the huge fan base he boasts. Interestingly, the actor completes 10 years on Twitter on April 13 and Bhai's fans are making sure to celebrate that. Salman Khan tweeted his first-ever tweet on April 13, 2010 and a screengrab of the same is now being shared all across Twitter. Khan's fans have even started the trend #10YearsofSalmanKhanonTwitter to celebrate his milestone on the micro-blogging site.

There are several fans of Salman have taken to Twitter to reveal that the reason they joined the social media platform was because of their favourite superstar. From pictures of Salman to messages calling him the box office superstar, fans are posting some amazing messages for the star. Hopefully, Salman will soon check and tweet something special on completing 10 years on Twitter. If you have followed the actor on Twitter, you'll know how the actor is known for his casually written and random tweets. The actor enjoys a 39.8 million following on Twitter. Check out some amazing fan posts celebrating his 10 years on the platform.

Salman's First Tweet!

1st Ever Tweet of the BIGGEST MEGASTAR on Twitter... 13 April 2010 12:22 PM#10YrsOfSalmanOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/EzSaZXrjpu — BEING ADHARV SALMANIAC (@iBeingAdharv) April 13, 2020

When Salman Joined Twitter, So Did His Fans!

This tweet is the reason why I am on twitter. THE 1st tweet of India's biggest MegaStar Salman Khan #10YearsOfSalmanOnTwitter https://t.co/8TD2qf6eSS — Salman Abdi #Radhe (@SalmanAabdi) April 13, 2020

Salman's Best Tweet According to a Fan!

When there are numerous disputes based on religion and caste, the man tweeted this back in 2010. One of the finest tweet ❤#10YearsOfSALMANOnTwitter pic.twitter.com/E6XADro9Ey — Sanket (@Sanket_HR_) April 13, 2020

Third Most Followed Actor in India

#10YearsOfSALMANOnTwitter 3rd most followed actor in india 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Love U Bhaijaan forever https://t.co/ks3r78feVv — 🔥HARIOM KUMAR (@salmankhanhk) April 13, 2020

One Man, Many Titles

👑TRP,bumper opener weekends,you tube, Facebook, Twitter , Instagram 👑Highest paid host of India 👑Maximum ATB,HGOTY,BBs 👑Maximum100cr,200cr,300cr,3cr+footfalls,30cr+openings#10YearsOfSALMANOnTwitter — BEING SALMANIAN (@SalmanianBeing) April 13, 2020

There's no doubt that when it comes to a crazy fan following, Salman Khan has one of the biggest fan armies among Bollywood celebs. This trend suggests how much they love the superstar and can't wait to see him back on screen after this lockdown.