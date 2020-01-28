Salman Khan Gets Angry and Snatches Phone From a Fan At Airport (Watch Viral Video)

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Salman Khan is right now amid a fresh controversy! This time because of his angry reaction towards a fan at the Goa airport. The airport pictures and fans following the stars here for one is a common thing now. The celebs often find themselves signing autographs or clicking selfies for the fans. However, a fan had a disappointing experience at the airport as the superstar literally snatched his phone while trying to click a pic. Salman Khan Gives a Nod to Rs 7.5 Crore Climax Scene in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (Deets Inside).

The video soon went viral and the fans were appalled by his arrogant behaviour towards the fan. While some sided him, others were upset that he was so indifferent towards the fan who was just asking for a picture. Those supporting Bhai advised the fans to take permission from the star before mobbing them for pics. Here's the video in the question.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Actor @BeingSalmanKhan’s arrogance caught on camera. The actor snatches a fan’s phone at Goa airport. TIMES NOW’s Herman with details. pic.twitter.com/SH7cRmBntY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 28, 2020

After Dabangg 3, the fans are excited to watch an all-the-way action avatar of him. This video is indeed going to create a wave amid the fans now. We won't even be surprised if a new set of memes crop up on this particular incident. The actor was away to shoot for his upcoming film, Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai. What are your thoughts on the same?