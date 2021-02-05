Actor Salman Khan had moved the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday seeking exemption from a sessions court direction for him to appear in person for the hearing on appeals in the blackbuck poaching case and sought permission to appear in the proceedings virtually from Mumbai itself. The actor has been granted the permission by the Rajasthan high court to appear for the hearing via video conferencing. The district and sessions court is slated to hear the case on February 6. Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan's Hearing in Jodhpur Court Adjourned to June 4 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

It may be noted that the hearing in the case by the district and sessions judge is for two appeals, one by the Bollywood star challenging his five-year sentence by a trial court in a case of poaching two blackbucks and another by the Rajasthan government challenging the acquittal of co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and a local person Dushyant Singh.

Following 17 exemptions during the hearing, the session judge had ordered Khan to appear in court in person on the next hearing scheduled on February 6 for the hearing of the appeals," his counsel H M Saraswat said. We moved the High Court with a prayer that he is permitted to appear via video conferencing from Mumbai, said Saraswat. . Antim: A Turban-Clad Salman Khan Makes a Grand Entry on the Sets of Aayush Sharma’s Film (Watch Video).

Citing the pandemic situation, the actor's lawyer said Khan had witnessed huge crowds whenever he has appeared in court and that such gatherings are not warranted during these times. The petition further stated that it was not only an issue of his own security but the law and order situation is also to be considered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)