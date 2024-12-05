Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar, made their way to Azad Maidan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's CM-designate, Devendra Fadnavis on December 5. As soon as Salman and Srk met, they both hugged and stood right next to each other. Apart from them, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and others arrived at the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. The event was further enlivened by a performance from singer Kanhiya Mittal. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as BJP Leader Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd Term at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Attend Devendra Fadnavis’ Oath Ceremony in Mumbai

VIDEO | Actors Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) and Shah Rukh khan (@iamsrk), former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) and his wife Anjali Tendulkar arrive at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis. (Full video… pic.twitter.com/RaJnoOtH0d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2024

Singer Kanhiya Mittal Performs at Maharashtra CM’s Oath Ceremony

VIDEO | Devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal performs at the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM-designate #DevendraFadnavis at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/gUraR7ZpNk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2024

