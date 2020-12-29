Salman Khan flaunts bulging biceps in a new Instagram post he shared with fans on Tuesday. The 55-year-old Bollywood superstar looks fighting fit and ready for action in the frame that has him strike an intense pose. In the Instagram picture, the actor looks away from the camera. He is dressed in a grey T-shirt paired with deep grey shorts and a cap. Salman flaunts a beard in the image. Antim: Here’s Why Aayush Sharma Expresses His Gratitude Towards Salman Khan!

"just being . . ." he wrote alongside the photograph. On the work front, Salman is busy promoting his production "Kaagaz", directed by Satish Kaushik. The Pankaj Tripathi-starrer is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Saves Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla From Eviction as a Holiday Gift

Check Out Salman Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman's upcoming acting projects are "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", "Kicks 2", and "Antim: The Final Truth".

