Sameera Reddy Has Been Officially Bombed by Her Two Sweethearts (Watch Video)

Actress Sameera Reddy had plans to make a hair care video but it was "officially bombed" by her son Hans and daughter Nyra. Sameera took to Instagram, where she shared her first attempt to make a video on hair care. In the clip, the actress was seen struggling to talk as her two children kept playing in the back. She concluded the video saying: "I just give up".

"My attempt today to do a hair care video has been officially bombed by these two it's a miracle I even manage to make #messymamavideos !! Ladies when do you even get time to do anything !?? cos I'm going nuts ! Anyhoo .. Sasta Hair pack coming up next ! Stay tuned #stayhome #staysafe #stayhappy#mykids #momlife #havefun," she captioned the video.

Watch Sameera Reddy Bombed by Her Cute Kids

Sameera later shared a tutorial of her banana hair care on the photo-sharing website. In the clip, she showed steps on how to make the hair mask. The actress, who has worked in films like "Race", "Musafir" and "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya" married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She first gave birth to Hans in 2015, and welcomed Nyra in July last year.