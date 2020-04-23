Karan Johar's Kids Yash and Roohi Call Him an Oldie and The Director Is Not Taking it Lightly! (Watch Funny Video)

Roohi and Yash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar's Instagram account is one stop on the internet that one should definitely not miss! Many celebs are doing a lot of 'productive' things on Instagram. However, KJO has nothing to do with that norm as he simply loves to capture his twin kids-Yash and Roohi's shenanigans. The filmmaker is enjoying every bit of the lockdown only and only because of munchkins who are probably in love with his wardrobe. Now, the new post is up. Karan Johar is Embarrassed During Lockdown As Yash and Roohi Put His 'S*x and Magic' on Display (Watch Video).

In this latest post, the director is seen shooing the naughty children from his closet. As they drag the outfits out of the room, Roohi ends up calling her father 'Buddha' (elderly) leaving him stumped! On the other hand, Yash takes his attires away and says that he is going to 'London.' Don't you miss that the kids are well aware of the fact that they are under home quarantine because of coronavirus! Check out the hilarious post below.

Karan Johar's Post:

Well, the lockdown series by the director is going so far so good! It is fun to be with the toddlers in such times for they are also the best stress busters! The quarantine life has made families come closer for many of them and that should be simply taken as a positive effect of this deadly health scare. Coming back to the video, do you agree with Roohi?