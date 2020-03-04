Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor Starrer Looks Like a Thrilling Drama Filled With Twists and Turns (Watch Video)

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/YRF)

After we saw the colourful posters of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the film's trailer has now been dropped by the makers and it is all things intriguing. The film brings together the Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. Although, this time they are not a part of a romantic drama, in fact, the Dibakar Banerjee film looks like an amazing suspense ride that Arjun Kapoor's cop and Parineeti's character embark on. The film's trailer takes off with Parineeti's character getting into a car asking the driver to urgently take her out of Delhi. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Meet Partners In Crime Arjun Kapoor as 'Pinky' and Parineeti Chopra AKA 'Sandeep' (View Pics).

While the film looked like it was going to be a light drama from its title in the initial announcement, the trailer does come as a surprise. Arjun's Pinky and Parineeti's Sandeep Kaur find themselves on the run, the details of the incidents that lead them here are not shown in the trailer. The trailer also introduces us to the supporting cast consisting of Neena Gupta, Raghuveer Yadav and Jaideep Ahluwalia. The trailer suggests that the film's plot consists of multiple twists. At one point, we also see Arjun's character trying to kill Parineeti's Sandeep Kaur and we can't wait to see what actually happens. Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Holiday Pictures are all About Sun, Sand and Sea!.

Check Out the Trailer Of the Film Here:

Pinky Aur Sandeep Faraar has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film's music has been composed by Anu Malik. Dibakar has previously directed films such as Titli and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy under YRF. As for this upcoming film, it has been through its fair share of delays and is finally slated to release on March 20. The film will be clashing with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium.