Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Meet Partners In Crime Arjun Kapoor as 'Pinky' and Parineeti Chopra AKA 'Sandeep' (View Pics)

Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is close to seeing the light of the day! The much-delayed film has finally got its brand new posters. The makers released two posters featuring the lead stars and revealing their character names. Interestingly, Parineeti is Sandeep Kaur while Arjun is Pinky Dahiya. The actress is seen in a bossy avatar. On the other hand, Arjun is seen wearing a police uniform. Parineeti Chopra's Maldives Holiday Pictures are all About Sun, Sand and Sea!.

Earlier too, the looks of the protagonists were revealed to the fans. However, little did they know that names are not as obvious as they seemed to be. The intense gaze and the word 'faraar' across their posters only pique our interest. In their tweets, they have also called each other 'partner in crime' and we wonder if they elope together! Check out the poster below.

Arjun Kapoor

Parineeti Chopra

The flick is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. He recently directed a part in Netflix's Ghost Stories. Earlier, has worked on much-liked movies like Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Lust Stories, Bombay Talkies, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Shanghai etc.

Speaking of Arjun and Parineeti, the duo had debuted in Bollywood with much-loved film, Ishaqzaade. They later teamed up for Namaste England, which tanked at the box office. Now, it has to be seen whether the real-life best friends manage to weave the same magic with their chemistry in this flick. Stay tuned for more updates.