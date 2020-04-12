Sangeet Setu LIVE Concert: Where and How to Watch Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu's Charitable Musical Night For COVID-19 Relief Funds

Sangeet Setu Concert (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Indian Singers' Rights Association (ISRA) has organised a three-day charitable musical concert, called Sangeet Setu, to collect funds for COVID-19 relief. The concert began on April 10, and today, April 12, is the last day of the concert. The concert is blessed by Lata Mangeshkar and the artist line-up includes Asha Bhosle, S.P. Balasubramaniam, K.J. Yesudas, Udit Narayan, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, Kavita Krishnamurthy Subramaniam, Sudesh Bhonsle, Suresh Wadkar, Talat Aziz, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Salim Merchant, Shaan and Kailash Kher.

Don't worry. Obviously the artists won't be performing at any venue other than their homes. And you also don't have to step out of your house. The Sangeet Setu concert is scheduled between 8.00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. IST April 12. The concert can be watched on streaming platforms, digital and social channels. You can also watch the show on YouTube where it will live stream. The YouTube channels streaming the concert are Doordarshan National and Bhartiya Janata Party. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Join Lady Gaga's Global Benefit Concert for COVID-19 Relief.

You can watch the concert on JioTV, MX Player, Vodafone Play, Idea TV, and Tata Sky. Digital portals include Hungama, PayTM, Flipkart, Hello and Daily Hunt. You can watch the show on Doordarshan as well. You can also watch the show on Amazon Prime Video.

Check Out Asha Bhosle's Tweet Here:

Donate generously to the PM Cares fund. Thank you 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/O35g6BCLov — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) April 12, 2020

Talking about the concert, singer Shaan said: "We urge everyone to stay at home. With this initiative, we will be able to come to your homes and sing for the country. I urge everyone to donate generously to the PM-CARES fund, as every single rupee counts."

Kavita Krishnamurthy, Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan, Pankaj Uddhas will be performing tonight. Akshay Kumar will be the host of the show.