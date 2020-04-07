Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Join Lady Gaga's Global Benefit Concert for COVID-19 Relief

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra to Join Lady Gaga's Benefit Concert (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga, during a World Health Organization call on Monday, informed her fans about 'One World: Together At Home television special that will have the artists from all the world come together. "We are all so very grateful to all of the health-care professionals across the country and the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19,” she said on the call. She further revealed that the proceedings from the concert would go toward funding protective equipment for health-care professionals. Gaga further informed that they have raised $35 million US to fight the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Elton John to Host Virtual Concert with Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish and More for COVID-19 Relief Fund (Read Deets).

The event will be hosted by none other than Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and would also feature characters from Sesame Street along with a number of musical guests. The slate of performers includes some powerful names like Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and some Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan. Coronavirus Effect: Abhishek Bachchan Wants this Composer for the Indian Version of John Legend and Chris Martin's #TogetherAtHome Initiative.

Check Out Lady Gaga's Video Message

The special will be broadcast live on April 18 starting at 8 pm ET on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks and iHeartMedia, as well as on Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. "Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s, Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement.