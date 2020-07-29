It is Sanjay Dutt's birthday today! The actor has an enormous career in the Bollywood that started out with Rocky. He did start out as Sunil Dutt and Nargis' son but soon established his own name with his own unique style. Vaastav, Khalyanak, Dushman, Agneepath etc have shown him in intense roles in his elaborate filmography. However, since it is lockdown, we chose to pick his fun movies to revisit and relax! Take a look. Shamshera: Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor’s Film Shoot Gets Postponed Due to COVID-19?.

Khoobsurat

The movie is definitely an underrated one. The simple family story which also has Urmila Matondkar romancing him on the screen, has amazing songs and a feel-good vibe.

Munnabhai MBBS

Of course, this movie has to be in the list which brought him into a new light altogether. His loveable 'don-doctor' role is one of his most loved roles till date. Once you switch on this movie, there is no leaving it mid-way.

Lage Raho Munnabhai

Munna returns with the concept of 'Gandhigiri.' The second film of Sanjay as Munna is as entertaining as the first one and an emotional ride too.

Dhamaal

The crazy cast of Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery, Ashish Chaudhry, Arshad Warsi was joined by Dutt mid-way. The result is hilarious! The comedy film has him the role of a greedy cop that leads to some funny scenes.

These were some of the films that can be watched anytime with your loved ones! Tell us your favorite one in this category. Happy birthday, Sanju!

