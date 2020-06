Sanjay Dutt Shares Throwback Family Photo; Actor Misses Wife Maanayata and Kids Who Are Stranded in Dubai

It's been over two months that actor Sanjay Dutt last met his wife Maanayata and their twins Shahraan and Iqra. The mother and kids had travelled to Dubai before the COVID-19 lockdown in India, and are still there. On Tuesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture that shows him sharing smiles with his children and wife. Ranbir Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt To Resume The Shoot Of Shamshera Soon?

"I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them," Sanjay captioned the image. Reacting to the post, Maanayata comment a string of red heart emojis on it. Sanjay Dutt Appeals Mumbaikars to Come Forward and Support Dabbawalas in Testing Times of COVID-19

Check Out Sanjay Dutt's Instagram Post Below

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the antagonist in the sequel of " KGF: Chapter 1", starring Kannada superstar Yash. Actress Raveena Tandon is also a part of the upcoming version.

