With the State Government allowing the entertainment industry to begin filming, film shoots are getting arranged and revised to begin work. Mumbai Saga, Sanjay Gupta's film, is all set to begin shooting soon and now we hear Shamshera might just jump in too. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and is directed by Karan Malhotra. According to Mid-Day, they could be the first actors to start shoot post the lockdown was eased. They obviously will adhere to all the guidelines laid down by the Government to ensure safety. Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera to Release Directly on an OTT Platform? Vaani Kapoor Answers…

A source informed the daily, "The film's principal shoot was complete when the lockdown was announced. Director Karan Malhotra and his team utilized the stay-at-home period by beginning the post-production work. As their next step of action, Karan and Yash Raj Films' [YRF] head honcho Aditya Chopra have decided to film the remaining portion inside the YRF studio with a limited crew, keeping the logistics and safety precautions in mind. The shoot dates have yet to be determined as the makers are awaiting approval from the Producers' Guild. They have also sought the permission of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees to enable daily wagers to resume work on the project." They tried to get in touch with YRF for the same but till they went to press, there was no reply.

Filmmakers are slowly and steadily trying to get back to the new normal of having a limited crew on the sets.

