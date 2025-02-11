Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shared an emotional message for his wife, Maanayata, on their anniversary, expressing his deep gratitude and love for her. The actor took to Instagram to commemorate their special day, referring to Maanayata as his “rock” and thanking her for always being by his side. Sanjay shared a couple of their photos and wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary maa, thank you for being In my life and always being a rock and standing by me, and thank you for giving me Iqra and Shahraan, love you lots @maanayata.” Sanjay Dutt Ties the Knot Again With Maanayata Dutt During a Special Pooja at Their Renovated Home.

In the photos, the couple is seen striking different poses for the camera. Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata celebrated 17 years of marriage on February 7. After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Taj Exotica in Goa, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Two years later, on October 21, 2010, their joy doubled when they welcomed twins — a son, Shahraan, and a daughter, Iqra. Throwback: When Sanjay Dutt’s Die-Hard Fan Nisha Patil Bequeathed INR 72 Crore in Property to Her Favourite Actor – You Won’t Believe What He Did Next!

Sanjay Dutt's Wedding Anniversary Post for Maanayata Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

To commemorate the special milestone, Maanayata also shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, accompanied by a touching message dedicated to her beloved husband. In an emotional post, the star wife expressed that true love isn’t just about the initial attraction, the way someone looks, smells, or speaks but about choosing to love someone even when the imperfections and challenges surface.

MaanayataDutt Wishes Sanjay Dutt on 17th Wedding Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Maanayata wrote, “When you truly love a person, you love them twice!! We hurry too much when we say ‘I love you’ the first time. we are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, the way they talk. But, after a few months or years the curtains falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore! We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits, sometimes it’s not so pleasant anymore….”

“But even then if you chose to love the same person, such love,…is the love of understanding…knowing….power….And when you say, I love you ….this love is strength….imperishable…and forever ‘I love you ‘ @duttsanjay my annoying bestest half #happyanniversary #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod,” she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).