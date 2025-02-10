We have all heard of bizarre ways in which fans express their love for their favourite actors, but this ranks among the strangest of them all. A story has gone viral recently about a fan who bequeathed property worth INR 72 crore to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt out of her deep admiration for the Khalnayak star. Although this occurred in 2018, both fans and media outlets are once again celebrating this extraordinary act of adoration from seven years ago. Sanjay Dutt in ‘Vaastav 2’? Actor Set to Return as Gangster Raghu After 26 Years in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Sequel – Here’s What We Know.

So, what happened? A homemaker named Nisha Patil, aged 62, was suffering from a terminal illness. Before she passed away, she bequeathed her properties - worth INR 72 crore - to Sanjay Dutt, ensuring that the banks would do everything necessary to transfer her gift to her favourite star.

At that time, Sanjay Dutt received a call from the Delhi Police regarding the property bequest. According to reports, he was utterly surprised by this unusual (and generous) display of affection from someone he had never met before.

However, Sanjay Dutt did not accept the bequeathed properties; instead, he instructed his lawyers to ensure that they were transferred to the rightful heirs of Ms Patil. In a statement to the media, he said, "I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nisha, and I am too overwhelmed by the entire incident to comment further." Reports indicate that his net worth is currently around INR 295 crore.

Sanjay Dutt is set to appear next in Bollywood in Baap, a prison thriller in which he will share the screen with Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol. He also features in the comedy entertainer Welcome to the Jungle, which boasts a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Lara Dutta, among others. Dutt will also be seen as the main antagonist in Baaghi 4. In addition, he will be seen in the Punjabi film Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi and the Kannada film KD – The Devil.

