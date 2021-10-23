Sanjay Gupta is perhaps the one filmmaker who manages to get away with remakes after remakes or rather inspired movies. Almost all his movies are taken from one of the other world cinema titles. Most of them are based on South Korea movies which are just brilliant. Be it Zinda or Jazbaa, he likes to base them on the content created from these movies. Then there are also Japanese movie inspirations as well. However, perhaps the only time an original maker commented on Gupta's movie was when Quentin Tarantino was asked about Kaante. Everyone is aware that the multi-starrer heavily borrows from Reservoir Dogs and many others. What's amusing is that Tarantino simply loved the recreation of his film in Hindi. Visfot: Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan Team Up for Sanjay Gupta’s Next, Film to Go on Floors by September End

While speaking to In an interview conducted by a short film director Srinivas at an International Film Festival in 2007, Tarantino said that Kaante is fabulous. "I think it was fabulous. Of the many rip-offs [of Reservoir Dogs] I loved Hong Kong's Too Many Ways To Be No 1 and this one, Kaante. The best part is, you have Indian guys coming to the US and looting a US bank. How cool is that! I was truly honoured. And these guys are played by the legends of 'Bollywood," The director exclaimed. He even praised Amitabh Bachchan for his performance. Quentin Tarantino Still Keen on Retiring From Direction, Wants to Focus on Writing

So next time you say something about Sanjay Gupta and his remakes, do remember he has received the highest praise from one of the most prolific directors of world cinema.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).