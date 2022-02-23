Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi stepped into legal trouble earlier on February 22, following racial remarks and several controversies about the trailer of the film. Now, later today (February 23), Bombay HC dismissed all the petitions filed against the biographical drama and re-confirmed the release date of the flick, i.e. on February 25. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Petition Filed Against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film in Bombay High Court Over Racial Remarks in the Trailer.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#UPDATE | Post the dismissal of petitions against the film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', the Bombay High Court in its order said, "the film will release on February 25, without any hindrance." — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

