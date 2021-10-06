Hindi Cinema is blessed with brilliant talents and one among them is veteran star Sanjay Mishra. Besides delivering power-packed roles on the big screens, he has even proven his skills in the small screen industry. The actor who has turned 58 on October 6 has received training from the theatre training institute, National School of Drama. Although Sanjay must have not had big roles in his kitty, but he is known to be Bollywood’s fave scene-stealer. The screen time really doesn’t matter when Mishraji makes an appearance and films such as Anokhi Dekhi, Newton are enough to prove. Sanjay Mishra's 'Samosa And Sons' to Skip Theatrical Release and Will Premiere on a Digital Platform.

Sanjay Mishra made his acting debut in the 1995. He has done a varied range roles over the years. Be it any character, he has portrayed it with sheer brilliance and movie buffs couldn’t stop lauding. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the spectacular roles played by the industry’s fave scene-stealer.

Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India! – Sanjay Mishra had made his Bollywood in 1995 in which Shah Rukh Khan, late actor Amrish Puri were seen in the lead. Sanjay played a small part as a harmonium player.

Ankhon Dekhi – Directed by Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay’s role in this movie was critically acclaimed. He essayed the role of Raejsh Bauji, the protagonist of the film.

All The Best: Fun Begins – Apart from doing serious roles, Sanjay shot to fame for his comic timings as well. In this movie he plays the character Raghunandandas Govardhandas Vakawale aka RGV and his dialogues such as ‘Just Chill’, ‘Dhondu’ helped him gain wide recognition.

Newton – Sanjay had made a special appearance as an Election Instructor in this Rajkummar Rao starrer. Although he had a minimal screen time, he made a huge impact on the audience.

There are many other movies in which Sanjay Mishra has grabbed movie buffs’ attention with his impeccable performance. We wish the veteran star a very happy birthday!

