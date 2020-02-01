Sara Ali Khan Reacts To Criticism For Love Aaj Kal's 'Tum Mujhe Tang Karne Lage Ho' Scene, Says 'There Is Only Learning To Go From Here'

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's third film, Love Aaj Kal, is all set for a release on Valentine's 2020. The actress had garnered praise for her debut film, Kedarnath, and just enough attention from her second film, Simmba. When the first trailer of her upcoming film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, dropped on the internet, it was the first time she faced widespread criticism. The first footage of the film left the audience polarised. Some loved it, some just could not stand Sara saying the line, "Tum mujhe ab tang karne lage ho," Now, in an interview with Anupama Chopra, the actress was asked about the dislike. Love Aaj Kal Trailer Drops Along With Funny Memes and Jokes on It! Netizens Find Fun in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Chemistry.

"I've sat there with so much confidence and said that you should not pay heed towards what trolls say," she began. "I don't mind being trolled for being fat. I don't mind if you troll me for wearing a cap. But I am here to act. That is my job. That is my profession. That is serious." Love Aaj Kal Trailer: We Bet You Didn't Spot Randeep Hooda In the First Footage of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Film!

"So, when I am trolled for that, suddenly, with all the confidence still intact, it is harder for me to sit there and say ignore the trolls. For the first time, it actually kind of hurts. It hit me."

Watch The Interaction Here:

Sara continued, "We were not allowed to see the monitor. So, I had no idea what it was looking like. I've spoken to Imtiaz sir about this and what's also happened is the fact that I don't look good in that. When it comes to trolling for overacting, I'll be honest with you...not only was I acutely aware of what my character had to feel but Imtiaz sir made me feel exactly what Zoe had to feel at in that point of time."

"That was not a ham shot on our part. I was really crying. I felt like how Zoe would have been feeling at that moment in time. I did what came to me organically at that point in time," she added.

"It is not a pretty shot," she said. "But your job is not to be pretty," Anupama interjected.

Sara replied, "But it is the archetype of the heroine ki rote waqt, marte waqt, khate waqt...kuch bhi karo aapko acha lagna chahiye."

"There is only learning to go from here," she concluded.

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, Sara will also be seen in Coolie No 1 remake with Varun Dhawan, this year. She has also been cast alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Aanand L rai's Atrangi Re.