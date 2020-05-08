Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Proud Of My Boys', Lauds His Team Trinbago Knight Riders For Providing Food Hampers to the Needy in Trinidad and Tobago

Shah Rukh Khan, TKR Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned team, The Trinbago Knight Riders recently did their bit for helping out the needy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor taking to Twitter lauded the team for their work amid this crisis. On their Twitter handle, TKR announced that the team along with HADCO ltd, put together food hampers to help out the needy during the coronavirus crisis. As per their statement, the TKR players and support staff personally distributed these hampers at various parts in their country. Betaal Trailer: This Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Series Starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra Is a Gore-Fest That Will Chill You To Bone, Flesh and Beyond (Watch Trailer).

The TKR team distributed as many as 1000 food packages on May 7. Shah Rukh Khan recently took to Twitter lauding the team for their efforts. The actor wrote, ".@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to 'Do the Knight thing' & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys!"

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Here:

.@tkriders collaborated with HADCO Ltd. to 'Do the Knight thing' & distribute as many as 1k food hampers to the needy who are struggling because of the lockdown in Trinidad & Tobago. Proud of u my boys! pic.twitter.com/wHAYgSvnNv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 8, 2020

Here's TKR's Tweet About Food Distribution:

#TKR & HADCO Ltd. came together earlier today to distribute 1000 Food Hampers to the needy during #Covid19 pandemic ♥️ Players, along with support staff, Hadco Team, commissioner of Police, Rotary Club, and Living Waters personally distributed hampers in #TrinidadAndTobago 🇹🇹 pic.twitter.com/waz9xO2wWr — TrinbagoKnightRiders (@TKRiders) May 7, 2020

Speaking this move to help out the needy, the Director of TKR, Venky Mysore said, "We all know the challenge this health crisis has posed. The entire TKRfamiIy wants to contribute and play a small role in easing the pain felt by the people of Trinidad & Tobago. Our players and support staff have been fantastic, as has I-IADCO. When we discussed this idea, they all spontaneously offered to get involved with the initiative. Our players will personally deliver the hampers and hopefully, this will put a smile on the faces of the people and ease the pain a little bit. This is a start and we will surely evaluate the needs on an ongoing basis and do whatever we can to contribute" Shah Rukh Khan Sends 2500 PPE Kits to Aurangabad Doctors after Rajshri Deshpande Requests Him To.

Shah Rukh Khan himself has gone above and beyond to help out not only the needy and the health staff who are worst hit by this crisis but also the state authorities. The actor has donated in multiple charities to help for the relief efforts of COVID-19.