Betaal Trailer: This Shah Rukh Khan’s Netflix Series Starring Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra Is a Gore-Fest That Will Chill You To Bone, Flesh and Beyond (Watch Trailer)

Betaal Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

It was a few days back when Shah Rukh Khan-produced series, Betaal's first look was out. And now, on May 8, the official trailer of the said Netflix series has finally dropped online. The thriller stars Mukkabaaz fame Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand in key roles. After Bard Of Blood and Class Of 83, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has co-produced this one and going by visuals of it, Betaal seems scary and how. In a nutshell, it's police force against the zombies in this spine chilling entertainer. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zombie Horror Series Betaal, Anushka Sharma’s Mai Included in Netflix India’s Five New Announced Projects.

Elaborating on the trailer, it sees how a mountain named Betaal is haunted and cursed. Ahead in the clip, we get to see how a section of people unintentionally unleashes the curse of the peak leading havoc in the village. In order to save the civilization from the deadly creatures comes the CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) to the rescue. Will they win the war against the already dead or will this be the end of the remote village? The answer lies in the series that will stream on May 24. Shah Rukh Khan to Produce Horror Series for Netflix Titled ‘Betaal’.

Check Out the Trailer Of Betaal Below: