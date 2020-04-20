Shah Rukh Khan Shares Gratitude for his Female Fan who Recreates His Different Characters on Tik Tok

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shah Rukh Khan is back with his #AskSRK session on Twitter and no, there's no announcement from his side. For the ones who secretly wished for the actor to drop a hint about his next and upcoming project are in for a slight disappointment as the actor has apparently not signed one yet. Meanwhile, he's busy giving philosophy lessons to his fans while elaborating on the benefits of quarantine and how he's making the most of lockdown. Oh, and yes, he's also sharing gratitude for his fans who are always up to flaunting their love for him. Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Haters The Mahatma Gandhi Way - Here's How (View Tweet).

During his same #AskSRK session on Twitter, a female fan, Sayani tweeted a video of hers recreating different Shah Rukh characters on Tik Tok. From Om Shanti Om to Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and finally Jab Harry Met Sejal, the girl created the actor's character looks from these movies and we must say, she did a really fine job. The Chennai Express was equally thrilled to see her admiration and tweeted his reaction by saying "Damn couldn’t tell which characters at all. Ha ha really cool thank you." Lady Gaga Cheering for Shah Rukh Khan During COVID-19 Relief Concert Is a Moment You Don’t Want to Miss (Watch Video).

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet

Damn couldn’t tell which characters at all. Ha ha really cool thank you https://t.co/DeK8KqACn6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Another SRK fan prompted him to sign his next outing since the actor is missing from the Bollywood scenario for the longest of time. And Shah Rukh being witty that he is, replied saying, he's all game to sign but who's shooting currently, hinting about the current coronavirus lockdown in the country. Well, while we know he has multiple scripts in his hand, we too are looking forward to his announcement - whenever and however it happens.