Shah Rukh Khan To Remake Korean Thriller 'A Hard Day?'

Shah Rukh Khan, A Hard Day Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We really don't know what is happening with Shah Rukh Khan's future projects. Yes, he is doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra but apart from that, nothing else is yet confirmed. The star is apparently locking scripts but does not want to reveal much yet. Now, the latest report that the dimpled actor has bought rights to remake another Korean thriller A Hard Day.

As per the latest report in pinkvilla.com, SRK just loved the film and went to the point where he could not resist the urge to buy the official rights. A source told the tabloid, "Shah Rukh and his team really loved watching the Korean thriller A Hard Day. So much so that he got his team to buy the Hindi adaptation rights for the film at a good price. If all goes well, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment will be making the film soon." It is also reported that Bollywood's Badshah will rope in Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh for the same.

Well, now it is a different story whether he will star in the film produced by his company. Or will he just be a producer for the project that will have actors other than him. There are too many rumours already rife regarding his filmy outings so let us just not speculate anything as of now! The 2014 film starring Lee Sun-kyun in the lead, revolves around a corrupt detective who tries to pass off his murder along with his mother's funeral.