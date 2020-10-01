Rajasthan Royals (RR), who had been the toppers of the International Premiere League (IPL) 2020, was handed their first loss of the tournament by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a match, unusually dominated more by the bowlers, KKR beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs. While KKR set their opponents a target of 175 runs, Rajasthan Royals could only manage to make 137 runs at the loss of nine wickets. And to celebrate their win, one of KKR's major celeb sponsors, Shah Rukh Khan was there with his wife, Gauri and son Aryan. RR vs KKR Stat Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowlers Set up Impressive Win.

Pictures of the Bollywood superstar, sporting a long hairstyle and thick stubble, went viral from the match. After it was over, Shah Rukh Khan was seen clapping for his team's victory. Later, coming on Twitter, he RTed former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's tweet, where the latter praised KKR's performance. King Khan wrote, "Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’". Shah Rukh Khan Attends RR vs KKR IPL 2020 Match in Dubai, Enjoys the Game With Son Aryan (See Pics).

Sachin has complimented the team's bowling performance, as well as the batting turns of Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet Below:

Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’ https://t.co/T8irMiHJi8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2020

Here's a Video of SRK Clapping for His Team's Victory:

Here's a video of King Khan clapping for the Knights after the amazing victory ! #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/8LswcN9mEr — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) September 30, 2020

Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each for Knight Riders. Shivam Mavi was also declared the Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 2/20. The win brought Kolkata Knight Riders to the second place in the points table, while Rajasthan Royals is now at the third position. Delhi Capitals is now at the top of the table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 01:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).