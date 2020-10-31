Shah Rukh Khan surprised everyone recently when he conducted an AMA session on Twitter out of the blue. Apart from fielding some pointless questions, he also answered a fan about his birthday celebrations. He asked them to not crowd anywhere on his special day like they usually do. He asked them to show him love from far. His words were, 'Iss Baar Ka Pyar Door Se Yaar.' That's what a responsible citizen sounds like. But for his fans, November 2 is not just another calendar date but an emotional one. They have made a lot of plans but everything will be virtual. Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Starrer Will Reportedly Be a Diwali 2021 Release

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, a member of a fan club of the superstar said that they will be holding live streaming from Mannat so that fans all over the country and world can shower their love. There will be selfie booths and games at the virtual party. As per the member, SRK is aware of their plans and now they are hoping he would join the virtual chat. Well, won't that be simply splendid?

On November 1, they will also hold a Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge virtual screening on the eve of his birthday. Well, despite all the hate that he received his year, there are a few who have always stood by him like a rock. No wonder he will always be a superstar because he has real fans and not just a Twitter following.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2020 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).