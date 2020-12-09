Richa Chadha's next outing on the big screen will be in adult porn star Shakeela's biography with the same name. Richa will be seen playing Shakeela in this Indrajit Lankesh produced film which is a detailed account on the life of Shakeela. And while Richa is known for her bold and brazen roles, once again promises to impress us in yet another bold role. Richa Chadha's Shakeela To Release In Theatres On Christmas 2020 And The New Poster Looks Fab (See Pic).

The makers released another teaser of the film and Richa is seen shedding her inhibitions as Shakeela. Richa is seen in bold clothing and looks every bit appealing. Calling an Adult Film Star a Porn Star is a Sign of Patriarchy: Richa Chadha.

Check Out the Teaser Below:

At the teaser launch, Shakeela was quoted as saying, "I am really happy with the teaser. I think Richa Chadha is wonderful in the film. She has done complete justice to my character. The teaser reminded me of so many things of my past - especially my ex-lover Richard. Rajeev (Pillai) looks exactly like him. If that's how I feel after watching just the trailer, imagine how I would feel after watching the whole film! I think I am going to definitely cry." Shakeela will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil on December 25, 2020.

