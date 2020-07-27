Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra starrer Shakuntala Devi is one of the much awaited movies. Vidya as the Math wiz impressed fans through the trailer. It was also seen in the trailer how she has a bitter sweet relationship with her daughter. Now, a song has been released on their bond that shows this emotion elaborately. The song titled as "Paheli" is visually pleasing and a wonderful soundtrack. Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi Co-Star Adi Chugh Lauds the Actress for Bringing a Lot of Energy on the Set.

The soothing track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Sachin – Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya. We can Shakuntala Devi juggling between trying to be a good mother and also loving Maths beyond herself. Her daughter is clearly not fond of sharing her love with Maths and has arguments regarding the same. Check out the song below.

Watch Paheli Song Here:

Shakuntala Devi is slated to release in India and across 200 countries on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Anu Menon, the film revolves around the Indian writer and mental calculator, popularly known as the "Human Computer". After this wonderful song, we are sure the fans will be even more excited to go witness her journey through the film. Stay tuned for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).