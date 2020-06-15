Sunny Leone Condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Speaks About Mental Health Support and Awareness Being Beyond the 'Stay Positive' Advice (View Post)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has left everyone from the industry including fans and colleagues shell shocked. The actor aged 34, passed away on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. Netizens are grieving the loss of this talented artist and have taken to social media to share some of his best quotes, performances and more to celebrate and cherish his work. Actors such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn among others expressed their condolences on social media and now actress Sunny Leone too took to Instagram to react to the same. After Sushant's death, the talk around mental health awareness has increased and Sunny in her post condoling his death wrote about the same. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

Sharing a post with the picture reading 'RIIP', Sunny in her caption wrote, "I’m sorry @sushantsinghrajput that your last option in this world was to take your own life. But I hope you found the happiness you deserve even though the ones you left behind will forever be sad you are no more. My love and heart goes to the family and friends who will never see you again. God bless you and your family. RIP." The actress also wrote about all the talk about mental health and said how it isn't always easy to look beyond your struggles.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Sunny in her post particularly mentioned how it isn't actually easy to "Stay Positive". She wrote, "I see a lot of people giving advice to people about depression and staying positive. Well sometimes it’s impossible to smile...impossible to laugh...to see or feel happiness...to find the good. We all have these feelings but there are some that can’t move forward and turn the page."Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

As per reports, Sushant was suffering from depression since the past six months. The actor's death has come as an eye-opener for many industry folks who despite recognising something was amiss with him, weren't in touch with him and couldn't help him.

