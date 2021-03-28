Even after a year of the lockdown, the Covid situation in our country has not gotten any better. More and more cases are emerging every day and this time around many more Bollywood stars have also contracted the virus. In this month alone, we saw actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan contract the virus. The 3 Idiots actors had tweeted about being Covid positive recently and now their co-star, Sharman Joshi has reacted to it. After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan Tests Positive for COVID-19; The Actor Invokes 3 Idiots as He Tweets 'Farhan Has To Follow Rancho'.

Sharman Joshi took to Twitter to react to Madhavan's tweet and revealed that he does not want to join this gang. The tweet came as a response to Madhavan's hilarious 3 Idiots reference that he used to inform his fans that he has tested positive for the virus. Madhavan had tweeted, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well."

Sharman re-tweeted this post and said, "I hope not to join this club," adding a laughing emoji. He went on to tell Maddy that the tweet was very well written and funny. Madhavan also replied to his tweet and asked Sharman to take care. Madhavan contracted the virus a day after Aamir Khan's spokesperson had revealed that the actor has contracted the virus as well. Madhavan had shared a picture of himself and Aamir from the 3 Idiots poster while announcing his Covid diagnosis.

Check His Tweet Below:

Ha ha ha yes bro . You stay safe and healthy... ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/T20cxArgBF — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 27, 2021

Earlier, on Wednesday, Aamir's spokesperson confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus. "Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," they stated. Aamir Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Fans Wish the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Star a Speedy Recovery.

Earlier, talking to IANS, Sharman spoke about the film coming his way and said, "I have immense faith and confidence in myself and thanks to God, I am very grateful to him for the talent bestowed upon me. Right after 'Ferrari Ki Sawaari', there were plenty of solo offers for me. Typically our industry thinks and functions in a way that 'now Sharman will only be interested in doing solo hero films.' But that is now how I thought. " He added that while everyone was waiting for him to go the stereotypical manner, he instead did films that didn't meet the expected criteria.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).