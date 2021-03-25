Two days back Aamir Khan tested COVID+ and now R Madhavan has revealed that he too has followed suit. Likening it with a 3 Idiots reference, he confirmed the same saying Farhan has to follow Rancho and Virus follows them. He is just glad Raju hasn't followed them too. Guess he is still sharing a room with Chattur! Just for recap, Raju was played by Sharman Joshi in the film!

Check out R Madhavan's tweet on testing COVID+

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 25, 2021

