Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma, who have been dating each other for almost two decades, are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The duo would be getting married early next year and as per reports, the couple will also have a white wedding. Neither the family members nor the lovebirds have said anything yet about the wedding date or the plans. But a source has revealed to Mirror about how Shaza and Priyaank would be going about with the wedding ceremony. Priyaank Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure's Son, To Tie The Knot With Shaza Morani In 2021!

Talking about Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma’s relationship, the source was quoted as saying, “They have known each other since they were kids. They were in school together and stayed together in New York while pursuing higher studies. They have been in a relationship since 16 years and over the last few months, decided to make it official.” The report also suggests that the couple would first have a court marriage in February 2021, followed by a traditional and also a white wedding in March. The source elaborated, “Both have been dreaming of a white wedding and will be living that dream in March.”

Shaza Morani and Priyaank Sharma’s wedding is reportedly going to be an intimate affair. Only close family members and pals of the couple will be seen in attendance. The wedding date and venue is yet to be finalised. We just can’t wait for the duo to spill the beans on their wedding plans!

