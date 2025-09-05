The Mumbai Police is reportedly preparing to issue a lookout notice against Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case. According to media reports, the police issued a notice to the couple in a case linked to an investment deal for their now-defunct Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd. The couple has been accused of defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of INR 60 crore. While the couple has already denied the allegations, the latest reports suggest that the Mumbai Police is preparing to issue a lookout notice against them. ‘Malicious Attempt To Defame My Clients’: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s Advocate Prashant Patil Issues Statement After Actress and Her Businessman Husband Booked in INR 60 Crore Cheating Case.

Lookout Notice Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra?

The Economic Offences Wing sources told NDTV that the police are investigating the travel logs of Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra. Their firm's auditor has also been called for questioning. The complainant, Deepak Kothari, alleged that Shilpa Raj cheated him of INR 60 crore, and it also involved their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

What Is the Cheating Case Involving Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra?

According to the complainant, Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took INR 60.48 crore from him between 2015 and 2023. He gave the amount under a loan and investment deal for the defunct company Best Deal TV. He claims that they used the amount for their personal expenses. He filed a complaint at the Juhu police station under sections related to cheating and forgery. ‘Mehar’ Hit Screens: Shilpa Shetty Calls Raj Kundra Her ‘Forever Hero’ As She Gets First Autograph After His Film Release-WATCH.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Deny the Allegations

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyer, Prashant Pati, addressed the media and shared the couple's side of the story, denying all allegations. He said, "There is no criminality involved, and our auditors have submitted all the necessary supporting documents from time to time as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements. The investment agreement in question is purely in the nature of an equity investment."

