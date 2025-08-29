Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty channelled her inner Chandni as she posed in a beautiful yellow chiffon saree and called it her ode to late legendary actress Sridevi.” ‘We Will Not Be Holding Our Ganpati Celebrations’: Shilpa Shetty to Skip Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Due to Family Bereavement, Shares Emotional Statement on Instagram (View Post).

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video of herself dressed in a bright yellow chiffon saree as she got herself clicked during a photo-shoot. She used the instrumental title track of the 1989 film, starring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor, as the background score for the video.

Shilpa Shetty’s Stunning Yellow Saree Look

“My Ode to my forever OG Sriji #Chandni #Chandnivibes,” Shilpa wrote as caption.

Chandni, a romantic film, directed by Yash Chopra, stars Sridevi in the title role of Chandni Mathur, a young effervescent woman torn between two suitors played by Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

The film also stars Waheeda Rehman, Anupam Kher, Sushma Seth, Mita Vashisht, and Manohar Singh.

After a series of failed action films, Yash Chopra decided to make a romantic musical, a film with all the hallmarks of what has come to be known as the "Yash Chopra style" – heroine-oriented, romantic and emotional with melodic music used in songs picturized in foreign locations.

The film followed the story of Chandni and her fiance, Rohit, is paralysed in an accident. She is forced to relocate to Mumbai where her boss, Lalit, falls for her. However, she faces a dilemma when Rohit returns and woos her too.

On the acting front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, a humorous slice-of-life tale It told the story of Sukhee, who relives her teenage years while experiencing a variety of things over the course of just seven days, emerging reignited, reborn, and making the hardest shift of her life. Shilpa Shetty Shares Romantic Moment With Raj Kundra, Actress Posts Dreamy Video With Husband on Song ‘Jogiya’ From Raj’s Upcoming Punjabi Film ‘Mehar’.

She will next be seen in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama film directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

