Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra uploaded a page from a novel on her Instagram story, leaving followers wondering what it meant. It is the second such post by the actress after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn-related case. The post, uploded on Saturday on her Stories, had a quote from author Carl Bard. It read: "Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending." Shilpa Shetty Shares Carl Bard’s Quote on ‘New Endings’ Amid Husband Raj Kundra’s Porn Films Case.

The page ended with two lines: "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be". As a supplementary charge sheet was filed against Raj recently, Shilpa had gone to Vaishno Devi. Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Too Busy, So Unaware of Husband Raj Kundra’s Porn Business.

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Story

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier, in August, Shilpa had posted a quote from author Sophia Loren, which read: "Mistakes are part of dues one makes for a full life." Shilpa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her son Viaan and daughter Samisha a few days back.

