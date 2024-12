Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the loss of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away in Mumbai on December 23 aged 90. Shyam Benegal Dies at 90: PM Narendra Modi Remembers the Veteran Filmmaker’s Contribution to Indian Cinema (View Post).

The cine icon took to his blog, where he expressed his sadness over the death of the filmmaker, who pioneered the parallel film movement in India.

View Amitabh Bachchan's Post:

T 5233 - We have lost another stalwart of the Film Industry today .. Shyam Benegal passes away .. Prayers and condolences 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 23, 2024

Amitabh wrote: “The Indian Film Industry loses another stalwart ..Sad ..Shyam Benegal .. passes away .. Our prayers and condolences ..My affection

The filmmaker was suffering from a kidney ailment for a while, and was admitted to Wockhardt hospital in Mumbai. His funeral will be held in Mumbai at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

Shyam Benegal is widely considered as one of the greatest filmmakers after the 1970s, and received several honours like 18 National Film Awards, a Nandi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest award in the field of cinema, a Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

The filmmaker recently celebrated his 90th birthday in Mumbai.

He was born in Hyderabad to Sridhar B. Benegal who was prominent in the field of photography. He was the second cousin of the legendary Indian auteur Guru Dutt.

Shyam Benegal started his career as a copywriter, and made his first Documentary film in Gujarati, Gher Betha Ganga in 1962. His first four feature films Ankur (1973), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976) and Bhumika (1977) made him a pioneer of the new wave film movement of that period.

His film Mandi (1983), is known for its satire on politics and prostitution. The film starred Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Later, working from his own story, based on the last days of Portuguese in Goa, in the early 1960s, Shyam explored human relationships in ‘Trikal’. Shyam Benegal Dies at 90: From ‘Ankur’ to ‘Kalyug’, 7 Best Movies Made by National-Award Winning Director Ranked by IMDb and Where To Watch Them Online.

Benegal's last project was the 2023 biographical film Mujib: The Making of a Nation, an epic biographical film based on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father and first president of Bangladesh who is popularly known as Bangabandhu.

