The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of veteran filmmaker Shri Shyam Benegal. Shyam Benegal Dies at 90: Tributes Pour In for Veteran Filmmaker; ‘Master Storyteller Who Redefined Cinema, Inspired Generations’.

PM Narendra Modi Honours Shyam Benegal’s Legacy in Indian Cinema

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Shyam Benegal Ji, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2024

