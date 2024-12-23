Fans of Hindi cinema’s parallel movie movement, which emerged in the '70s and '80s, will be deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Shyam Benegal, one of the pioneers of the movement. The legendary director, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14, 2025, had been battling age-related health issues and had largely stayed out of the public eye. His loss marks the end of an era, as his iconic films and television series have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal No More: Legendary Filmmaker Behind ‘Ankur,’ ‘Mandi,’ and ‘Manthan’ Passes Away at 90.

Born on December 14, 1934, in Hyderabad State (then part of British India), Shyam Benegal began his professional journey as a copywriter for an advertising agency before transitioning to directing documentaries and short films in the 1960s. He also taught at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he connected with some of the finest actors and technicians of the time. These connections proved instrumental when he embarked on his feature filmmaking career.

Benegal’s first feature film, Ankur (1973), received critical acclaim and won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. From there, he directed several classics of parallel cinema, such as Charandas Chor, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Junoon, and Kalyug. His films were lauded for addressing social issues like feudalism, caste discrimination, and gender inequality. Benegal also directed iconic television series such as Katha Sagar, Bharat Ek Khoj, and Samvidhaan.

Throughout his illustrious career, Benegal worked with some of the finest talents in Indian cinema, including Shashi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Smita Patil, Anant Nag, Girish Karnad, Rekha, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Amrish Puri and Manoj Bajpayee. In the 21st century, his films took a more commercial turn with comedies like Welcome to Sajjanpur and Well Done Abba. His final film, Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023), was a biographical drama co-produced by the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) and India’s National Film Development Corporation (NFDC). Shyam Benegal Passes Away: Director’s Last Pic Was Heartwarming Reunion With Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta at His 90th Birthday Party.

As we bid farewell to Shyam Benegal, we revisit seven of his most acclaimed films, based on IMDb ratings, and guide you on where to watch them.

Manthan (IMDb Rating: 7.7)

A Still From Manthan

Set against the backdrop of India’s White Revolution and inspired by the life of Dr Verghese Kurien, the Father of the Revolution, Manthan stars Girish Karnad, Smita Patil, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Naseeruddin Shah, Anant Nag, and Amrish Puri. The film won the National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay (Vijay Tendulkar) in 1976. Manthan is available for streaming on Zee5.

Charandas Chor (IMDb Rating: 7.8)

A Still From Charandas Chor

Based on a Rajasthani folktale by Vijaydan Detha, Charandas Chor was Benegal’s second feature film and was aimed at children. Produced by the Children’s Film Society of India, it marked Smita Patil’s acting debut. The movie is available for streaming on YouTube.

Mammo (IMDb Rating: 7.8)

A Still From Mammo

Written by film critic Khalid Mohammed and inspired by his own childhood, Mammo tells the story of an elderly Muslim woman, an immigrant during the Partition era, and her relationship with her sister and grandson. Farida Jalal and Surekha Sikri starred in the lead roles, with Sikri winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress. Mammo is streaming on YouTube.

Kalyug (IMDb Rating: 7.8)

Poster of Kalyug

Inspired by the Mahabharata’s tale of the Kauravas and Pandavas, Kalyug is a crime drama centred on a family feud. Featuring an ensemble cast including Shashi Kapoor, Rekha, Anant Nag, Supriya Pathak, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Om Puri, Kalyug is a must-watch. It is available for streaming on YouTube.

Ankur (IMDb Rating: 7.8)

A Still From Ankur

Ankur marked Shyam Benegal’s debut as a feature filmmaker and earned him a National Award. The film, which also introduced Shabana Azmi, was nominated for the Golden Bear at the 24th Berlin International Film Festival. Ankur is available for streaming on YouTube.

Antarnaad (IMDb Rating: 7.9)

A Still From Antarnaad

Inspired by Pandurang Shastri Athavale’s Swadhyay Movement, Antarnaad delves into themes of self-study, selfless devotion, and spiritual liberation. Starring Shabana Azmi, the film reflects the social and cultural changes of the ’80s and ’90s. Antarnaad is streaming on YouTube.

Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda (IMDb Rating: 7.9)

A Still From Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda

A unique hyperlink narrative, Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda interweaves three stories of three women connected through a man at different stages of his life. The cast includes Rajit Kapur, Raghuvir Yadav, Amrish Puri, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Pallavi Joshi, and Neena Gupta. The film is available for streaming on YouTube.

