Sobhita Dhulipala will resume shoot for her upcoming film Sitara in November. Having completed a brief schedule in Mumbai, the shoot of the film had come to a halt in March owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. "A film like 'Sitara' is a step taken with small feet towards a larger newness in Indian cinema. I'm truly glad to belong with it and now that we go back to shoot in November, we as a team are returning stronger in mind, body and spirit," said Sobhita.

"Sitara", also starring Rajeev Siddhartha, is the love story of an independent, feisty, young interior designer and a young aspiring chef. The duo recognises the flaws in their relationship and sets out to make it work. It is also a story about a dysfunctional family told with a lot of heart and humour.

The straight-to-digital film is being directed by Vandana Kataria. "'Sitara' is a story that has been very close to my heart. It is something that all modern-day families experience but are reluctant to confront. The pandemic did disrupt our schedule but given the new normal, I am excited to get back on set and bring this story to life."

