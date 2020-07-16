Sobhita Dhulipala! The former Femina Miss India 2013 who rose to fame with the 2019 Amazon Prime Original's Made In Heaven delights us with a keen sense of style play. With a sound understanding of what flatters her lithe frame, Sobhita rarely locks horns with the fashion police. Minimalist and sartorially strong, Sobhita's ease reflects in a six-yard as much as it does in a crisp pantsuit or a bohemian gown. She ups the vibe with a brilliant but subtle beauty game in tow that accentuates her striking features. A throwback vibe of Sobhita's featuring a Dhruv Kapoor exaggerated sleeved dress was chic but what made it chicer was the cute old school girl sock- shoe vibe. Sobhita paid the humble sock an ode and captioning the picture on the gram as throwing back to...socks. Sobhita graces the covers of leading lifestyle magazines, seamlessly transforming into a designer's muse and a stylist's delight. An on-screen brilliance translates well into a heady and melting pot of an arsenal off-screen.

While she may have debuted on the silver screen with Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 back in 2016, Sobhita's fashion tidings have always been steady and concise. Here's a closer look. Sobhita Dhulipala Is Working Off That Monochrome Tres Chicness Fabulously in This Throwback Image!

Sobhita Dhulipala - Socking up and how!

A blue dress with a tie-up belt detailing and statement sleeves by Dhruv Kapoor was teamed with black socks and combat boots. Pulled back hair completed this mirror selfie. Sobhita Dhulipala Birthday Special: Stirring Up a Salient Storm With Her Modest Fashion Arsenal That’s a Masterclass in Owning an Impeccable Wardrobe!

Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sobhita was seen in Netflix's Bard of Blood and in Anurag Kashyap's segment of Ghost Stories. She will be seen in the Malayalam film, Kurup, in the bilingual Hindi and Telugu film Major and in Mani Ratnam's Tamil directorial, Ponniyin Selvan.

