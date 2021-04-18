Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has shared her weekend mood on Sunday. Soha posted a string of monochrome pictures on Instagram. In the images, Soha is seen posing for the lens as she looks away from the camera. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Ring in Christmas With a Lavish Dinner Attended by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Others (View Pics).

"Shades of lockdown @kunalkemmu #lockdown #sunday#weekendmood," Soha wrote alongside the images. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi wrote: "Shades of life...unfold. Lighten the mood. And enjoy the blessings surrounding you... Stay safe. Lots of love."

Check Out Soha Ali Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Speaking about her work, Soha was last seen in the 2018 film "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3", a crime thriller film, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

