Sonakshi Sinha took out time on Saturday to reconnect with Mother Nature. "If you really think about it... we're all sheltered. By mother nature," the actress wrote, along with an Instagram picture that shows her sitting on grass, under a big tree. In the photo, Sonakshi wears a white cotton long kurta with floral print and bell sleeves. She completes her look with cotton pants, minimal make-up and open hair. Sonakshi Sinha Is a Sight to Behold in This Stunning White Ensemble (See Pic).

Sonakshi expresses her love for the nature time and again on social media.Earlier this month, the actress had shared a beautiful sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram where she can be seen posing with a bunch of red flowers with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face. Sonakshi wrote: "Nature needs no filters but can be a cool filter." Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney +Hotstar: Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt Look Intense In The Indo-Pak War Movie Posters (View Pics).

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her next release, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Nora Fatehi. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

