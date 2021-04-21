The acronym WFH normally means 'work from home' but Sonakshi Sinha decided to give it a spin on Wednesday, while appealing to fans to stay indoors amid the Covid pandemic. Sonakshi posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a crop top and cycling tights, and posing next to a pilates machine. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit (View Pics).

"When #WFH for you means Workout from home. #gharperaho," the actress captioned the image. Sonakshi recently announced her upcoming project Bulbul Tarang, which will have an OTT release. Sonakshi Sinha on Social Media Trolling: I Have Reached a Point Where It Doesn’t Affect Me.

She will also be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi, and is gearing up for her web series debut in Fallen, which casts her as a cop.

