Actress Sonakshi Sinha on Friday shared an Instagram video urging all to donate to organisations that are helping people fight Covid. In the video, the actress spoke of about how the country is going through a terrible time and appeals to everyone to help out in whatever way they can.

"Hi everyone, let's talk. We have been hit by the second wave of covid and it is way worse than last year. It breaks my heart every time I hear of someone losing their family or their friend to Covid. Seeing visuals of what our health care workers, hospitals are going through. The urgent need for oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medicines, food and financial help for so many people. Seeing the way the situation has been handled, I believe we need to step in to make a difference. So here I am to make a sincere appeal to all of you, please come forward and donate and help in any possible way to fight this battle which we are all in together," she said.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Post:

"I have made a list of foundations like the Hemkunt Foundation, Khalsa Aid, Uday Foundation, Give India, Feeding India, Goonj and a few more. These guys are really doing an incredible job of reaching out to and helping those in need. Let's at least be a part of their efforts. I am mentioning their accounts below and in my stories, please check them out and agar aapko sai lage, please please go ahead and donate. I have as well. Remember no amount is small in this crises. Sab sath milkar is mushkil waqt ka saamna karein, sab surakshit ho, is baat ki kaamna karein. Stay safe, wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain social distance and get yourself vaccinated," she added in the video.

She captioned the post as: "Lets make a difference, wherever you are! Foundations you can donate to, to help India fight Covid from ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD", listing website links of organisations. A host of other Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Sonu Sood, John Abraham and Bhumi Pednekar have been using social media to help people cope with the Covid crisis.

