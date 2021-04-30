Sonu Sood had helped a girl named Bharti by arranging for her treatment in one of the best hospitals in Nagpur. She had tweeted the star after contracting the virus. Further, when he came to know about the doctors have advised to move her to Hyderabad for better treatment, the actor got her airlifted and moved her to Hyderabad for treatment.

When Bharti's mother thanked the star for the sweet gesture on the sets of Dance Deewane 3 via a video call, Sonu Sood got teary-eyed.

Watch The Video Here:

